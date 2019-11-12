Housefull 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Crosses 2.0 (Hindi); Mission Mangal Next

Housefull 4 Box Office: While entering 200 crore club in India is itself a very big feat achieved by the movie, on the worldwide front too it is crossing Bollywood biggies like a cakewalk. The latest one to be surpassed is Akshay’s own 2.0 in Koimoi’s Bollywood Top Worldwide Earners list.

As of now, H4 stands at a domestic total of 200.58 crores nett and 236.68 crores gross. Also, the latest update for overseas numbers has came in, which is 45.50 crores gross. The global collection of H4 sums up to 282.18 crores gross.

With such a big number, H4 climbed one spot upwards by overtaking 2.0‘s collections of 275 crores gross (Hindi version). It will beat Mission Mangal‘s 287.18 crores by tomorrow and Shah Rukh’s Raees (287.71 crores) in coming days. It will be interesting to see if it manages to enter 300 crore club.

Check out the complete list below:

Meanwhile, before the release, Akshay Kumar along with his “Housefull 4” co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday took a unique route of promotion with ‘Housefull4Express’ rail journey on a special promotional train travelling from Mumbai to Delhi.

Akshay tweeted a photo of them travelling by train. He captioned it: “It’s a HouseFull of smiles as the #Housefull4Express journey kickstarts! #HouseFull4 @Riteishd @thedeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti_official @ChunkyThePanday.”

The activity was a part of Indian Railways’ ‘Promotion on Wheels’, which is a new concept that was kicked off with the film’s cast on board for the film’s promotions on its Mumbai to Delhi route.

