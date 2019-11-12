Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh Plan To Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary THIS Way

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the OG power couple and they often leave their fans gushing about them with their PDA. The two started dating during their first film together – Ram Leela and five years later in 2018 decided to take the plunge and got hitched on November 15 in Italy.

Now as the couple will complete a year of their marriage, the duo has special plans to celebrate it. Deepika and Ranveer are going to celebrate their anniversary in the most beautiful and private manner. Ranveer and Deepika will be flying from Mumbai tomorrow and they would be heading first to Tirupati and then to Amritsar with their entire family to seek blessings.

On the 14th of November, they will be at Tirupati visiting the Balaji and the Padmavati temple and then fly to Amritsar to visit the Golden Temple on the 15th of November. The entire family will fly back to Mumbai on the 15th. And from what we guess, the two will keep the celebrations intimate and special.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen with Ranveer in Kabir Khan‘s ’83. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev in the film while Deepika will essay the role of his wife. Apart from this film, Deepika will be seen in Meghana Gulzar’s Chhapaak while Ranveer has Takht, Jayeshbhai Zordaar in his kitty.

