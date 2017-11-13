Golmaal Again, a name which will be remembered for years to come. Not just because it’s an entertaining film but also because it has shattered records of many biggies at the box office.

The film post its 4th weekend has minted 201.43 crores in total. The film has not only left a mark at the Indian box office but has also earned big at the overseas ticket window. Golmaal Again collected 46.08 crores at the overseas market.

This horror comedy has grossed 257.83 crores (201. 43 crores nett) at the Indian box office taking the worldwide collection to 303.91 crores. The film has crossed the 300 crore mark the worldwide box office.

Golmaal Again has created numerous benchmarks at the box office which surely will be tough to pass through for many upcoming films to come. The movie has the huge total of 318 crores set by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to surpass in the list of 200 crore club.

This Rohit Shetty entertainer not just managed to bring the audience back to cinema halls but also amass in huge numbers keeping an amazing trend. It enjoyed the Diwali period to its fullest facing a miniscule competition from Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar.

Bringing back the old team of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor – Golmaal Again had new entrants in Tabu and Parineeti Chopra. It also kept the comical support with Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra intact in the film.

Golmaal Again also has the advantage of being the only big film until Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor’s Padmavati releases. Till then few small movies in Tumhari Sulu, Fukrey Returns and a Hollywood biggie will eat up a chunk of screens from Golmaal Again. It’s to be seen how this film will sustain till Padmavati.