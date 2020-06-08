When Justin Bieber Threw His Spit On Fans & Laughed About It Publicly, WATCH – PAST TENSE(D)

Justin Bieber grabs eyeballs every now and then. The Baby singer for a long time has been hosting ‘Biebers On Watch’ on Facebook with wife Hailey Baldwin. But the pop star is quite famous for the controversies he has been a part of in the past. Remember the one where he spat on his fans? Below is the scoop you need.

The incident is back from 2013 when Justin Bieber was at the peak of success and was enjoying his teenage at best. There was a lot of female attention all around and the Yummy singer couldn’t seem to handle it well. So, when a bunch of female fans arrived below his hotel in Toronto, Canada, the singer was seen spitting on him.

Yes, you read that right! Videos and pictures of the same were viral on the internet. Justin Bieber looked down from the balcony of his hotel room and was seen spitting below. His fans were showered with his saliva as he kept laughing with his friends alongside.

However, the Intentions singer’s representative later came forward and clarified his stance. According to the public statement, Justin Bieber did not spit on his fans, as there was no one below at the space he threw his spit.

“Justin didn’t spit on anyone. No fans were below the balcony,” his rep says. “In fact, earlier in the day, Justin bought his fans hot chocolate and played them some of his new music. Justin loves his fans.”

The statement even bashed the media houses for reporting false news.

“At what point are we going to start demanding that journalists actually fact check? And at what point does the media have to have some kind of standard or some kind of integrity?” questioned Justin Bieber’s representative.

But did he actually spit? Watch it for yourself in the pictures below:

