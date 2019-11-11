Housefull 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Crosses 2 More Salman Khan Movies!

Housefull 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Despite the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala, Housefull 4 has kept its momentum in its third weekend. To enter the 200 crore club in the domestic market, the need for the movie was to show good rise on 3rd Saturday and Sunday, which is what exactly happened. The healthy weekend has further pushed this comic caper on the worldwide front too.

On day 17 i.e. 3rd Sunday, Housefull 4 collected 4.35 crores more to take the grand domestic total to 198.83 crores nett and 234.61 crores gross. It has another 38.50 crores gross from overseas market (as per the last update). The worldwide total of the movie stands at 273.11 crores gross.

With such numbers, H4 has moved two positions upwards by overtaking the lifetime collections of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2 (265 crores) and Race 3 (270.76 crores) in the list of Koimoi’s Bollywood Top Worldwide Earners.

Check out the complete list below:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Now, as the movie has juiced out most of its lucrative run, all eyes are on its 3rd Monday collections, as the extent of dip in the collections will decide its lifetime collection. As of now, it is all set to become Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser by beating Mission Mangal (200.16 crores) in India.

Apart from Akshay, Houseful 4 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The film has been the biggest Diwali weekend release this year. It opened during the festive weekend with two other releases — “Made In China” and “Saand Ki Aankh”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!