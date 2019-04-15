AndhaDhun Box office (Worldwide): Hits Triple Century; Beats Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (Hindi) & Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees

Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun is on a monumental run, since its release in China. Backed by breakthrough performances of the entire cast, especially Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu, the movie has connected really well with the Chinese audience. On its second Sunday, the comic thriller touched 300 crore mark worldwide and also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (Hindi) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

After the completion of 12 days run in China, AndhaDhun has garnered a huge sum of 208.17 crores gross, taking its worldwide total to 300.97 crores gross including Indian collection of 92.80 crores gross.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

With such a total, the Ayushmann starrer continues to beat Bollywood biggies in highest worldwide grossers list. On Sunday, it surpassed 2.0 (Hindi – 275 crores) and Raees (287.71 crores).

Upon its release, AndhaDhun turned out to be a super hit in India, but failed to cross 100 crore mark given its limited release.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his journey in Bollywood in the last six years has been a great learning curve in which he has gone from being cautious to being confident about his movie choices.

Asked if after successful films like “Badhaai Ho” and “AndhaDhun“, has he become too cautious with his film choices, Ayushmann told IANS in an email: “I have always been cautious. Initially I use to do one film a year, but now I am doing at least two.”

“It is not called being cautious, but I think it is more about being true to your sensibilities. According to me, more than being cautious, it has made me braver. There is a certain self-belief, an affirmation that my choices and sensibilities are working. I would like to see that as not as being cautious but as confidence in my choices,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!