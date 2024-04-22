This week’s entertainment news brings exciting announcements, heartwarming celebrations, and a dash of social media drama. Bollywood fans are buzzing with the possibility of seeing veteran actors Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna share the screen again, while the sequel to Ajay Devgn’s popular rom-com “De De Pyaar De” is confirmed with a surprising new cast member. Meanwhile, proud parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated their upcoming arrival with a baby shower, and down south, the re-release of the Tamil classic “Ghilli” is proving to be a major hit.

From Priyanka Chopra’s new voice-acting role to Twinkle Khanna’s witty response to old rumours, there’s something for everyone in this entertainment roundup.

1. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Celebrate Upcoming Arrival with Intimate Baby Shower

Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal hosted a close-knit baby shower on Sunday, April 21st, to celebrate their upcoming arrival. Family and close friends attended the joyous event, and glimpses surfaced on social media. While the guest list remains private, pictures show Varun’s parents, David and Laali Dhawan, present at the celebration. Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, also shared a photo of the adorable teddy bear-themed cake on her Instagram story, congratulating the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Dressed in a white floral dress, Natasha cradled her baby bump as she celebrated with loved ones. The couple is expecting their first child and announced the pregnancy earlier this year in February.

2. Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna: A Potential On-Screen Reunion on the Horizon?

Excitement is brewing amongst fans as rumours swirl about a possible on-screen reunion between South Indian superstars Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna. The buzz surrounds the upcoming film Thalaivar 171, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While details remain unconfirmed, reports suggest Nagarjuna is in talks to play a pivotal role alongside Rajinikanth.

This wouldn’t be the first time the duo has shared the screen. Their last collaboration was in the 1991 film Shanti Kranti. The prospect of seeing them together again after over three decades has fans eagerly awaiting official confirmation. Adding to the intrigue, the film’s title teaser will be released today, April 22nd. Whether the rumours of Nagarjuna‘s casting are confirmed or not, the project itself is already generating immense anticipation due to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s association with Rajinikanth.

3. De De Pyaar De Gets a Double Dose of Romance: Anil Kapoor Joins Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh for Sequel

Get ready for a new round of hilarious rom-com drama! The popular 2019 film De De Pyaar De is getting a sequel, De De Pyaar De 2, and this time, veteran actor Anil Kapoor is spicing things up. According to reports, Kapoor has signed on to join Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the sequel. While details about his character are under wraps, sources suggest he might play Rakul’s father, creating an interesting dynamic with Devgn’s character.

The film is expected to begin shooting in London this June and is scheduled for release on May 1, 2025. With the promise of a heightened comedy element and the exciting pairing of Devgn and Kapoor, De De Pyaar De 2 is already creating a buzz among fans.

Fans of Allu Arjun’s swag avatar, Pushpa Raj, rejoice! The makers of the highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, have unveiled the first song, titled “Gangaamma Jatara.” While a release date for the film itself is yet to be announced, the song has created a stir online. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, known for his energetic tracks in the first part, “Gangaamma Jatara” promises to be another chartbuster.

A glimpse of the song’s visuals shows Allu Arjun back in his signature red sandalwood smuggler look, complete with the iconic hand gesture. The song appears to be picturized at a festival, hinting at a possible story element. Fans are thrilled with the release, taking to social media to praise the song’s energy and Allu Arjun’s style. This is definitely a sign that Pushpa Raj is ready to rule again soon! Read more here!

Veteran actors Soni Razdan and Mukesh Khanna found themselves on opposite sides of a social media debate regarding live-in relationships. It all started with Zeenat Aman’s recent comments advocating for couples to try living together before marriage. Mukesh Khanna responded negatively, calling such relationships “unacceptable.”

Soni Razdan, known for being outspoken, took a sarcastic jab at Khanna’s stance. She tweeted a playful remark questioning the danger of couples not getting along in a live-in situation. This exchange highlights the ongoing debate about live-in relationships in India. While some, like Khanna, hold onto traditional views, others, like Razdan, promote a more progressive outlook. Read more!

The 2004 Tamil film “Ghilli,” starring Vijay and Trisha, witnessed a successful return to theatres on April 20th, much to the delight of fans. A remake of the Telugu hit “Okkadu,” the film is considered a classic by many and continues to hold a special place in Vijay and Trisha’s careers.

The re-release opened strong, minting a reported Rs 8 crore worldwide on its opening day. This impressive feat highlights the film’s enduring popularity even after two decades. Lead actress Trisha even shared her excitement on social media, calling it a “full circle” moment to see fans enjoying the film again. The re-release has generated positive buzz, with audiences praising the film’s story, action sequences, and the lead pair’s performances. This successful outing proves that “Ghilli” continues to be a crowd-pleaser, even for a new generation of viewers. Read more here!

7. Priyanka Chopra Lends Voice to Disney’s “Tiger” But Skips Met Gala This Year

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently roaring in a new role – not on screen, but behind the microphone! The actress recently lent her voice to the character of Ambar, a tigress, in Disney Plus Hotstar’s film “Tiger.”

While Priyanka is taking on new projects, fans won’t be seeing her on the red carpet at the Met Gala this year. The actress confirmed she won’t be attending the prestigious fashion event but expressed her excitement to see another celebrity walk the iconic stairs, though she hasn’t revealed who.

8. Badshah Flies to Dubai to Reunite with Rumored Girlfriend Hania Aamir

Sparking romance rumours once again, singer-rapper Badshah reportedly flew from Chandigarh to Dubai to meet Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Aamir took to social media on Sunday, April 21st, sharing a bunch of photos and videos with Badshah, captioned “Rescue arrived from Chandigarh (sic).” The playful post shows the duo enjoying their time together, further fueling speculation about their relationship status. In one video, they playfully act out a concert scene, with Hania even saying, “Love you, Badshah.”

This isn’t the first time the two have sparked dating rumours. In December 2023, Hania shared pictures with Badshah, and they were later seen hanging out together again. Neither Badshah nor Hania has officially addressed the rumours, but their social media interactions continue to keep fans guessing.

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna took to her wit once again to address a long-standing rumour. In a recent column, Khanna addressed the absurd claim that she once performed at a party hosted by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Khanna didn’t waste time on lengthy denials. Instead, she used humour to dismantle the rumour. She jokingly compared her dancing skills to “a WWF match between a lone wrestler and gravity.” This lighthearted approach highlighted the ridiculousness of the allegation.

This isn’t the first time Khanna has addressed these rumours. Her witty response yet again showcases her sharp humour and is a reminder of the prevalence of fake news. Read more here!

10. Box Office Updates:

Must Read: Shikhar Dhawan Recalls Virat Kohli’s Chubby Phase Enjoying Chole Bhature, Mutton Before Drastic Transformation: “Ekdam Se Usko Kya Ek Taakat Aayi Andar…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News