After collecting 1.60 crores on Friday, Maidaan more than doubled up on Sunday as 3.30 crores* came in. This shows good trending since Saturday collections had already grown to 2.83 crores and to see further increment on top of that is some sort of a relief for the film which didn’t grow the same in the first weekend.

The lack of any sort of competition further helped Maidaan as it turned out to be the No. 1 choice of the audiences. Out of new releases, only Do Aur Do Pyaar has managed to collect 3.43 crores in its first weekend, and Maidan has brought in almost the same number on just Sunday, and that too in its second week.

One now waits to see how collections turn out to be from Monday onwards because if today they end up comparing well with Friday then who knows, there could be a miracle in store. However, if there is a substantial drop seen again, as was the case in the first week, then it would be clear that the Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan too is primarily a weekend-to-weekend affair, which means the overall number will stay on to be low. So far, the film has collected 35.94 crores*, and it should go past the 40 crores mark by the close of the second week.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

