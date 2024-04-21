For the second time in the post-pandemic era, the festival period of Eid has turned out to be unlucky for Ajay Devgn. After Runway 34, now Maidaan has turned out to be a big box office debacle. The film was a poor performer right from the opening day and now, though there’s stable trend in numbers, it’s of no use considering the fact that the overall collection is on the lower side.

Directed by Amit Sharma, the biographical sports drama released on the occasion of Eid but it failed to take any advantage of it and opened to shockingly low numbers. Even though the reviews of critics and word-of-mouth among audiences were favorable, the film failed to translate that positivity into numbers.

Coming to the latest collection update, Maidaan witnessed a decent jump on its second Saturday, and as per early trends flowing in, a collection of 2.30-2.40 crores has been recorded, taking the overall total to 32.15-32.25 crores at the Indian box office after 10 days. If compared to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s 1.75-1.85 crores, this Ajay Devgn starrer is a bit ahead but since the overall total is on the lower side, the jump is of no use.

From here, Maidaan will add some numbers to its tally but overall, the lifetime run will end below 50 crores, which will be a huge shock considering the fact that the film is an expensive affair. Considering the multiple delays and high production value, the budget went uphill, and now, with poor response at the Indian box office, the film is turning out to be a debacle for the makers.

For Ajay Devgn, it’s a huge blow after Shaitaan’s success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

