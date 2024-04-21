Twinkle Khanna is reacting to those decade-long rumors of her alleged connection with the underworld! Yes, it is shocking, but according to Twinkle, it is all rubbish. Akshay Kumar denied the rumors back in 2010, about fake reports of Khanna’s underworld connection circulated. Some time ago, rumors were swirling that she had once danced at Dawood Ibrahim’s party, but she is finally breaking her silence on these wild rumors.

Twinkle Khanna is an acclaimed writer, who has a dedicated column in the reputed portal, fearlessly takes down trolls and shares her musings and opinions about this curious world. In her latest column, she finally reacts to those wild rumors that circulated back in the day that Twinkle performed a medley of her songs for underworld don and notorious criminal Dawood Ibrahim.

Khanna‘s piece addressed fake news and how fabrications work, She wrote, “We have already witnessed a spate of manipulated news stories, from the morphed pictures that showed the Phogats smiling during the wrestler’s protests to uncountable stories about the origin of the coronavirus.”

She recalled the incident when the reports of her hanging out with the underworld circulated. In 2010, her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, had refuted the baseless rumors that Twinkle Khanna attended Underworld parties.

Twinkle hilariously claps back at the fake reports, taking a dig at her own dancing skills. She writes, “I have even seen my name on a mainstream television channel ticker saying I had performed a medley of songs for Dawood. Considering that even my children think my dancing skills are akin to watching a WWF match between a lone wrestler and gravity, the news channels should have known that Dawood would have chosen more skilled performers. But such is the world of fake news.”

The former actress is now a thriving author, penning down four books. Mrs. Funnybones, Twinkle’s debut nonfiction book, was published in 2015. The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad (2016) is her second book, an anthology of short stories. Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018) was Twinkle’s third book; in 2023, her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, was published.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Amar Singh Chamkila Review By A Music Lover: Diljit Dosanjh’s Easy-Breezy Personality An Attempt To Justify Lewd Adult Lyrics? Decoding The ‘Tharkila Saxila Ganda Banda’ Debate

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News