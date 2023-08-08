Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Reveals How He Finally Came Out As Gay In Front Of Millie Bobby Brown, "I FaceTimed Her In Middle Of A Party City..."

Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ storyline helped him to come out as gay.

The 18-year-old actor publicly came out earlier this year, after Will Byers – his character in the hit Netflix show – did the same thing.

Speaking to Variety prior to the actors’ strike, Noah Schnapp explained: “Once I did fully embrace that Will was gay, it was just an exponential speed towards accepting it for myself.

Noah Schnapp added, “I would be in a completely different place if I didn’t have Will to portray, and to embrace and help me accept myself. I think if I never played that character, I probably would still be closeted.”

Noah also revealed that Millie Bobby Brown – his ‘Stranger Things’ co-star – has been hugely supportive of him over recent months.

The actor said: “I kept trying to do it in person with her, and it was too hard. So then I just FaceTimed her one day in the middle of a Party City and I was like, ‘Millie, I’m gay.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, Schnapper! You told me finally!'”

Noah Schnapp actually came out via a TikTok video in January.

The teenage star shared the news with his fans, after previously telling his friends and family.

He wrote at the time: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'”

In the TikTok clip, Noah is also seen lip-syncing to a woman’s voice.

Noah Schnapp says in the video clip: “You know, it never was that serious, it was never that serious, quite frankly we will never be that serious.”

