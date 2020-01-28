Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office (Worldwide): Surpasses Housefull 4, Hits A Triple Century!

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office (Worldwide): Even though it’s in its 3rd week, Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan led Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is unstoppable at the Box Office. Both new releases this Friday, Street Dancer 3D and Panga have heavily underperformed but Tanhaji is continuing to its winning streak.

The Om Raut directed film has crossed the 300 crores gross mark worldwide which is a big achievement.

In India, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has collected 228.96 crores nett which means the gross collections are around 270.17 crores. In Overseas, the film has collected another 32 crores approx so far which means the worldwide total becomes 302.17 crores.

With this achievement, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has become a 32nd Indian film to cross this mark worldwide. It has crossed films like Mission Mangal (287.18 crores), Raees (287.71 crores) & Housefull 4 (291.08 crores) worldwide and the next targets are Hindi Medium (304.57 crores), Good Newwz (310.34 crores*), Golmaal Again (310.67 crores), Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores), Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores) & Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores).

Though the film has put up and impressive total worldwide however that’s purely because of its excellent performance in India. In Overseas the film’s performance could’ve been a lot better.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is over the moon wit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior entering the Rs 200 crore club at the box-office. He says that the role will go down as one of his best ever.

“So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film! Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj!” Saif said.

