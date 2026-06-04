Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit has concluded its box office journey, and unfortunately, not with the verdict one expected. Shaneil Deo’s action romance drama opened to mixed reviews on April 10, 2026, making it difficult even to recover the 62 crore budget. Scroll below for a detailed report on the closing collection!

Dacoit Box Office Collection (India)

According to the final update, Dacoit collected 36.69 crore net in India. It made a promising start in India, bringing in 6.5 crore across the Telugu and Hindi belt. Unfortunately, the mixed word of mouth spoiled the party, leading to a crash after the opening week.

Made on a budget of 62 crore, Adivi Sesh starrer could recover only 59% of its total investments in its lifetime. The makers have suffered losses of around 25.31 crore. It is a losing affair at the Indian box office, despite becoming the 5th highest-grossing Telugu release of 2026.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 28.45 crore

Week 2: 5.67 crore

Week 3: 1.84 crore

Week 4: 46 lakh

Week 5: 17 lakh

Week 6: 6 lakh

Week 7: 3 lakh

Week 8: 1 lakh

Total: 36.69 crore

How much did Dacoit earn worldwide?

At the overseas box office, the Tollywood action-romance drama concluded its run, earning only 13.58 crore gross. The worldwide total concluded at 56.87 crore gross.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 worldwide:

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 303.76 crore The Raja Saab: 206.57 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 97.25 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 83.85 crore Dacoit: 56.86 crore

Dacoit Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 62 crore

India net: 36.69 crore

Budget recovery: 59%

Deficit: 25.31 crore

India gross: 43.29 crore

Overseas gross: 13.58 crore

Worldwide gross: 56.87 crore

Verdict: Losing

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 20: Enjoys Returns Of Over 58 Crore, Will Likely Conclude As 9th Highest Tamil Grosser Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News