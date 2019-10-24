Kim Kardashian Asks Her Friend To Smell Her Armpits & The Reason Is Weirdly Funny

Kim Kardashian, the cosmetic mogul, is one of the most entertaining people on Instagram. Million of Kim’s followers want to know what she is upto and we have to agree upon the fact that her updates are quite interesting. Recently, Kim celebrated her 39th birthday and her friend Stephanie Ann has a really quirky way to wish her. She posted a video where Kim is asking Stephanie to smell her armpits.

Yes, you read that right. Stephanie wished Kim with this video and captioned it as, “THAT’S REAL LOVE. HBD KIM.” In the video, we can see Kim exclaiming that she forgot to put deodorant on and asked her friend to smell her armpit and check if she is smelling bad.

Being a true friend, Stephanie without any complains does what asked of her.

Apart from this gross but special birthday wish, Kim also took her followers inside her closet to reveal what all gifts she had got. Her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, gave her a Judith Leiber lemon clutch that’s worth $4,195. Kim was excited for this present as it the no-yellow void she claimed she had in her closet. Her publicist Tracy Romulus gave her a hot dog purse. the purse was a complete package with ketchup, mustard, and relish toppings. The bag was worth $5,995.

Thanking everyone, Kim took to Twitter and wrote, “I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags. But he also donated $1 million to my favourite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

Kim also got a diamond chain from Larsa Pippen and boasted a new $2,290 Givenchy bag that sounds like it came from Kanye West.

