Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Krishna Mukherjee Harassed, Kashmera Shah Welcomes Mama-Sasur Govinda, Ranbir Kapoor's Rama Avatar Leaked - Top Bollywood, TV & South News, April 27

A lot has happened today in the world of entertainment, and we are back with a round-up of whatever happened in Bollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood, and the TV industry on April 27. Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh got married in a star-studded affair, and as per everyone’s expectations, yes, Govinda Mama did attend the wedding.

Meanwhile, TV actor Gurucharan Singh’s disappearance over the past few days still remains an unsolved mystery while a leaked CCTV footage is going viral. Talking about leaked footage, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi have started shooting for Ramayana, and their pictures have leaked from the set.

Bollywood saw another dry day at the box office with the new release Ruslaan not making any impact. The film starring Aayush Sharma is low on buzz. Here are all the updates from the world of films and TV.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

1. Ranbir Kapoor’s Look Leaked

A few pics were leaked online from the Ramayana sets, which the lead cast has dressed up in their respective characters. Ranbir Kapoor can be seen as Lord Rama, and Sai Pallavi can be seen as Devi Sita. Check out, how have the audiences reacted here.

2. Akshay Kumar Choosing Wrong Scripts?

In the post-pandemic era, Akshay Kumar is struggling to deliver hits in Bollywood at the box office. Director Anees Bazmee listed a couple of reasons why Akshay faced setbacks one after another, and one of them seems to be choosing the wrong scripts. To know what the director said, read here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

3. Kashmera Shah Welcomes Mama Sasur!

Kashmera Shah finally welcomed Mama Sasur and got emotional talking about the moment from Arti Singh’s wedding. The Bollywood actor actor put aside all the differences to be with the family on the special ocassion, and while Kashmera tried touching his feet, he did not let her but blessed her, saying Jeete Raho. The actress, in an interview with E Times, said, “He was angry with Krushna and me, but not with Arti. I hoped he attended the ceremony for her, and I am glad he did. As luck would have it, I was the only one present at the entrance, welcoming the guests when he entered, while Krushna was with Arti on stage. He and I were walking on opposite sides, and it felt surreal, to be honest.”

Catch the moment in this clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

NEW RELEASE DATES

4. Jolly LLB 3 Release Date

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar will star in Jolly LLB 3. Warsi has started shooting the movie, and there is a possible release date. If you want to know when the epic Jolly vs. Jolly battle will happen, check out here.

4. Khel Khel Mein Release Date

Akshay Kumar & Fardeen Khan are reuniting for another Bollywood film Khel Khel Mein, a comedy ensemble with Tapsee Pannu. The film has a lot of potential and a slight risk—the fate of comedy movies is decided right after the trailer launches. There is excitement about the film so far. Check out more here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

5. Kalki 2898 AD Release Date

Kalki 2898 AD was supposed to be released at the beginning of the year, but Prabhas’s film is taking its own sweet time to arrive. Now, a date has finally been locked, and June 27, 2024, it is. But is Prabhas risking a lot for this date? Check out the detailed report here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki 2898 – AD (@kalki2898ad)

TV NEWS

6. Gurucharan Singh Kidnapped?

Reports suggest that a kidnapping case has been filed against the unknown as his family believes that the actor might have been kidnapped from the airport where he was about to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai. A CCTV footage has also gone viral. Read more about the case here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurucharan Singh official (@sodhi_gcs)

8. Krishna Mukherjee Harassed?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, fame actress Krishna Mukherjee, has put serious allegations on the team of her last show, Shubh Shagun. The actress wrote, “The production house and the producer Kundan Singh have harassed me so many times. They even once Locked me in my makeup room because I was unwell, and I decided not to shoot because they were not paying me for my work plus I was unwell; they were banging on my makeup room’s door as if they would break it when I was changing my clothes. They have never cleared my payments for 5 months. And it’s a really big amount. I have been to the production house and Dangal office, but they have never entertained me.”

Check out her Instagram post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishna Mukherjee (@krishna_mukherjee786)

SOUTH NEWS

9. Vijay Deverakonda’s Disaster

“Where there is Vijay Deverakonda, there is nauseating toxic masculinity and misogyny,” wrote a netizen after a disturbing dialogue from the actor’s latest film, The Family Star, went viral. To know more details, check out here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

10. Varshangalkku Shesham’s 15 Crore Demand!

Producer G Dhananjayan revealed that Varshangalkku Shesham’s box office numbers were disastrous, but the film’s demand was unbelievable. The producer demanded 15 crore for Tamil rights to the film. Dhananjayan even disclosed actual numbers for the film! Check out his revelations here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranav Mohanlal (@pranavmohanlal)

Box Office Updates

1. Rathnam Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishal’s Film Enters The Top 5 Tamil Openers Of 2024, Beats Jayam Ravi & Keerthy Suresh’s Siren. Check out the collections here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal (@actorvishalofficial)

2. Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 16: Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam Action Comedy Enters The ‘Baahubali Club’ Achieving Another Milestone! Check out the collections here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A H A D H F A A S I L (@fahadhfaasil_universe)

3. Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Aayush Sharma’s Bollywood Opening Was Almost 150% Higher Than This Disastrous Start, Second-Lowest In Khandaan! Check out the collections here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

4. Madgaon Express Box Office Collection Day 36: Stays Very Stable In Week 5, Begins Week 6 On A Good Note. Check out the collections here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Gandhi (@pratikgandhiofficial)

5. Maidaan Box Office Collection (After 16 Days): Ajay Devgn Starrer Might Miss The Mark Of 50 Crores. Check out the collection here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

