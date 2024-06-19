What’s hot today? In a whirlwind of top trending news in Bollywood, Shraddha Kapoor confirmed her romance with Rahul Mody on social media, delighting fans with a heartfelt post. Meanwhile, Swara Bhasker came to Sonakshi Sinha’s defence amidst criticism over her interfaith marriage.

In tragic news, Chiranjeevi’s former son-in-law, Sirish Bharadwaj, passed away at 39 due to lung damage. On the professional front, Salman Khan started the action for his new film “Sikandar,” collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss.

In other updates, the Kalki 2898 AD makers teased fans with a mysterious reveal about the character Shobha. Alia Bhatt revealed that Ranbir Kapoor shared his hands-on approach to managing baby Raha’s wardrobe.

Additionally, Panchayat Season 3 has taken Prime Video by storm, captivating audiences once again. Scroll down to read all this news in detail.

Swara Bhasker Defends Sonakshi Sinha Over Interfaith Marriage Criticism

Actress Swara Bhasker has spoken out against the online negativity surrounding Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. While many fans celebrate the couple, some criticize their interfaith marriage. Bhasker, who also had an interfaith marriage, emphasized that the choice is personal.

“It’s Sonakshi’s life,” Bhasker told Connect Cine. “They are consenting adults. It’s nobody’s business what kind of wedding they have.”

Bhasker predicts the criticism may worsen if the couple has children, referencing similar situations with other celebrity couples.

Shraddha Kapoor has made her relationship with Rahul Mody official by sharing a heartwarming post on Instagram. The Aashiqui 2 star, who boasts 90 million followers on the platform, posted a picture of the couple twinning in white, captioned with a heart emoji and the words, “Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de yaar,” confirming the dating rumours.

Rahul Mody, a writer and assistant director known for his work on Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has been seen with Shraddha multiple times, fueling speculation about their romance. Recently, Shraddha was also spotted wearing an “R” pendant, adding to the buzz. Read more here

Salman Khan Kicks Off Action in “Sikandar” with Sajid Nadiadwala & AR Murugadoss

Get ready for some high-octane action! Superstar Salman Khan began filming for the highly-anticipated “Sikandar” on Tuesday, June 18th. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie promises to be an action-packed Eid 2025 release.

The shoot commenced in Mumbai with a thrilling mid-air action sequence featuring Salman himself. The excitement doesn’t stop there! Salman and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse on social media, marking the official start of filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

This project reunites Salman Khan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their mega-hit “Kick” in 2014. Adding to the Pan-India appeal, the film boasts Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. A behind-the-scenes photo shows the trio of Salman, Sajid, and Murugadoss sharing a laugh, hinting at a fun and energetic filming experience.

“Sikandar” is becoming a major crowd-pleaser with a powerful combination of action, star power, and cross-regional talent. Fans can mark their calendars for Eid 2025 to witness Salman Khan return in top form! Read more on Sikandar’s Box Office Expectations

Chiranjeevi’s Former Son-in-Law Sirish Bharadwaj Dies at 39

Sirish Bharadwaj, the former son-in-law of veteran actor Chiranjeevi, passed away at the age of 39. Bharadwaj reportedly succumbed to lung damage while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The news of his death was confirmed by actor Sri Reddy. As of now, neither his family nor the hospital has released an official statement regarding his passing.

Bharadwaj was previously married to Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Srija, but the couple divorced in 2011. The sudden demise of Sirish Bharadwaj has left many in shock, and further details are awaited.

Kalki 2898 AD: Who is Shobha? Makers Keep Fans Guessing with Latest Reveal

The makers of the highly anticipated sci-fi film “Kalki 2898 AD” have sent fans into a frenzy by unveiling a new character, Shobha. Unlike previous reveals for actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani, details about Shobha’s role are tightly under wraps.

Speculation is rife among fans. Is Shobha a friend or foe to the protagonist Kalki, played by Prabhas? Could she be another powerful figure in this future world? With no official information released about the character or actress portraying Shobha, all that remains is the intriguing glimpse offered by the makers.

This strategic move by the Kalki 2898 AD team has only heightened the excitement surrounding the film. With its star-studded cast and unique premise, “Kalki 2898 AD” is shaping up to be a visual spectacle.

Ranbir Kapoor Takes Charge of Baby Raha’s Wardrobe, Says Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is spilling the beans on her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s surprising involvement with their daughter Raha. In a recent interview, Alia revealed that Ranbir has a knack for picking out Raha’s outfits!

“I always knew he’d be a great dad,” Alia said about Ranbir. “Their bond is full of fun – they tease each other, have funny conversations, and make each other laugh all the time!”

But what surprised Alia the most? “Ranbir’s specific taste in Raha’s fashion choices! I actually have to ask him what she should wear,” Alia shared. “He dives into her wardrobe, puts together outfits, and gets really involved. I guess I’ll let him take the lead on that one – he seems to have a knack for it!”

This unexpected detail paints a heartwarming picture of Ranbir’s dedication to fatherhood. It seems diaper duty isn’t the only responsibility he’s embracing!

Box Office Updates – Down South

Box Office Updates – Bollywood

Panchayat Season 3 Takes Prime Video by Storm

Panchayat Season 3 has become a runaway hit, ranking among the top 3 most-watched Indian Originals on Prime Video within two weeks of its premiere. The new season marks the biggest opening for a series on the platform, streamed by audiences in over 167 countries and nearly all of India’s pin codes.

The beloved cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, continues to charm viewers worldwide. The show’s relatable themes of community, resilience, and friendship resonate with audiences, making it a binge-worthy global phenomenon.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3: “Salman Khan Ke Success Aur Career Mein Bigg Boss Ka Bahut Bada Haath Hai,” Host Anil Kapoor Irks The Internet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News