Sherlyn Chopra’s Song ‘Saansein Meri’ From Dirty Love Is The SEXIEST Thing That You Will See Today

After ‘Kataar’ and ‘Vote daal’ Sherlyn Chopra is coming up with another sensual music video, titled, ‘Saansein Meri’ from her short film “Dirty Love”. The actress turned producer always stunts her fans with back to back creative projects.

We have seen the actress in movies like Wajah Tum Ho, Dil Bole Haddipa, Red Swastik and many more.

The music from the short film, Dirty Love starring Sherlyn Chopra ‘Saansein Meri’ is a romantic song which is already driving the fans crazy!

Actress Sherlyn Chopra is looking very sexy in the song and surely the song is going to be this year’s most sensual song!!!

The short film, Dirty Love is going to be launched on Sherlyn Chopra’s App today.

So far, the actress has released two short movies on the Sherlyn Chopra app “The Last Wish” and “She Kills” which earned big revenues!

“Dirty Love” is expected to set new standards both commercially and creatively.

Sherlyn Chopra is the first Bollywood Actress to be soon launching her own OTT Platform!

