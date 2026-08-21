Vibe Teaser Review: Kunal Kemmu Plays Unwilling Savior Of India In Upcoming Action Comedy (Photo Credit: YouTube)

After the success of Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu is back to direct another fun film. This time, he is taking charge, not just as the lead but also as the savior of the nation. Well, it was not his choice, but he had no choice but to play the savior. And when someone as convincing as Preity Zinta plays the commanding officer, there is no way to say no. Vibe is an action comedy and is set in a world where Pathaan and Tiger exist.

The teaser of Kunal Kemmu’s next directorial has been unveiled. The teaser, over one minute long, also features Preity Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava. Interestingly, all three have distinct personalities but come together for a mission. The teaser reveals that Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh are kidnapped and trained to become heroes who will save the nation.

But Kunal Kemmu’s character Hardik is not up for the task. In what is meant to be a comedy moment, he says, “Call Pathaan, Tiger, why me?” So, this is a world where the existence of Pathaan and Tiger, even as fictional characters, is acknowledged. Later, we see Kunal Kemmu undergoing training unwillingly. The teaser ends with a callback to Soldier days, and the setup is something you can see coming the moment the word “soldier” is mentioned, with Preity in the scene.

It might be too early to judge Vibe based on its teaser. However, we are going to do it either way! The jokes seemed rather forced and quite predictable. Even in the one-minute teaser, the setup makes the punchline quite predictable.

While Preity Zinta is a delight to watch on screen, she seems to be having a tough time balancing being her bubbly self with being a commanding officer who also needs to be funny. I am hoping it is not a case of poor writing where the writers forget to pick a lane for their characters. Anyway, these are just first impressions of the film and its characters. But I hope the film is not an extension of these predictable jokes and has much more meat!

Kunal Kemmu has previously impressed people with his writing and directorial skills with Madgaon Express. SO there is much hope from the actor delivering a laugh riot. And needless to say, the cast is a great mix of talents who have not been seen together previously. While Preity Zinta recently made her comeback with Batwara 1947, Vibe seems like the avatar her fans have missed.

The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 18.

Watch teaser here:

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