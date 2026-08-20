Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 6 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s period drama Batwara 1947 is dwindling at the box office. It is yet to conclude its first week in theatres, but has already dropped way below the 2 crore mark. Scroll below for the day 6 report.

A major decline on Wednesday!

According to estimates, Batwara 1947 earned 1.4 crore net on day 6 at the box office. It witnessed a 38% drop compared to 2.25 crore collected the previous day. The audience has lost interest in Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial, as Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 was quick to steal the limelight.

The cumulative total in India reaches 30.8 crore net. Made on a massive budget of 120 crore, only 25.6% of the total investments have been recovered so far. Shabana Azmi’s co-starrer may not even touch 50 crore in its lifetime, considering the upcoming competition from Yash’s Toxic.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 5.25 crore

Day 2: 12.65 crore

Day 3: 7.25 crore

Day 4: 2 crore

Day 5: 2.25 crore

Day 6: 1.4 crore

Total: 30.8 crore

Aims to enter Preity Zinta’s top 5 highest-grossers in India!

Batwara 1947 needs 8.05 crore more to beat Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and enter Preity Zinta’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India. It was expected to claim the #1 spot in its lifetime, but that looks impossible now.

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s highest-grossing films in India (net collection)

Koi…Mil Gaya: 46.96 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 44.65 crore Veer-Zaara: 42.4 crore Kal Ho Naa Ho: 42.4 crore Jhoom Barabar Jhoom: 38.85 crore

Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 30.8 crore

Budget recovery: 25.6%

India gross: 36.36 crore

Check out the Batwara 1947 day-wise collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Needs 20 Crore+ To Become Disha Patani’s 4th Highest-Grossing Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News