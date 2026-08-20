Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 is close to completing a week of glorious run at the Indian box office. The Bollywood action thriller has already entered the 100 crore club. It is now aiming to become Disha Patani’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

Finally drops below the 10 crore mark

According to the official update, Awarapan 2 collected 7 crore on day 6. After enjoying a 10 crore+ streak for five consecutive days, it dropped by 32% in the last 24 hours. Nitin Kakkar’s directorial continues to be the leading choice of the audiences, despite competition from Batwara 1947 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The cumulative collection in India stands at 111.63 crore net after 6 days. Vishesh Bhatt’s production is already a super-hit with 148% profits so far. Today, it will officially gain the super-duper hit tag, as the returns will cross 150%. Including taxes, the gross earnings have reached 131.73 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 23.4 crore

Day 2: 34.09 crore

Day 3: 26.82 crore

Day 4: 10.06 crore

Day 5: 10.26 crore

Day 6: 7 crore

Total: 111.63 crore

Now competing against MS Dhoni!

Awarapan 2 currently stands as Disha Patani’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time in India. It needs 21.41 crore more in the kitty to beat her Bollywood debut, MS Dhoni – The Untold Story (133.04 crore), and secure the fourth spot. That milestone now will be unlocked during its second weekend at the box office.

Check out Disha Patani’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Kalki 2898 AD: 646.31 crore Baaghi 2: 165 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 137.93 crore M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story: 133.04 crore Awarapan 2: 111.63 crore

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 6 Summary

Budget: 45 crore

India net: 111.63 crore

ROI: 66.63 crore

ROI%: 148%

India gross: 131.73 crore

Verdict: Super-Hit

Take a look at the Awarapan 2 day-wise collection breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Emraan Hashmi’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film Is Set To Touch 150 Crore Mark!

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