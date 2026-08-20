Breaking: Bhagyashri Borse To Not Be A Part of Milap Zaveri’s Next (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bhagyashri Borse was last seen in the film Lenin opposite Akhil Akkineni. While the film performed well at the box office, the actress is now looking forward to the next steps. Amid this, a report claimed that the actress will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in what will be her Bollywood debut. Turns out, the news is far from true!

Is Bhagyashri Borse Part Of Milap Zaveri’s Next Film?

Milap Zaveri is currently working on his next film with Aditya Roy Kapur. However, the makers have not yet announced the film’s heroine. Amid this, a report surfaced that the Lenin star has been roped in for the T-Series-backed film.

But there is no truth to the story. A T-Series spokesperson said in a statement, “The reports of Bhagyashri Borse being a part of T-Series and Milap Zaveri’s upcoming project with Aditya Roy Kapur are untrue. The production house will officially announce the actress soon.”

More About Aditya Roy Kapur-Milap Zaveri Film

The director, who is known for films like Satyameva Jayate 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Mastii 4, and more, is returning to a familiar territory with Aditya Roy Kapur’s next. His last film, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, tanked at the box office, was rejected by the audience, and was out of theaters within a week.

However, the filmmaker is now returning to the romance genre with Aditya. The director was to explore intense emotions and passion in his forthcoming film. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors later this year.

His last hit was Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in 2025. The filmmaker believes emotionally charged romance is the space where he feels most at home. In an interview, he said he wants to make more angry films with passion, rage, violence, and heartbreak.

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