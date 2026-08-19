Yami Gautam Nayyi Navelli ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow announced India’s very own fantasy family-entertainment film, Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam Dhar—a perfect festive offering that promises to bring audiences together for a fun-filled theatrical experience.

Nayyi Navelli Creative Team

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, this grand entertainer, with music by G. V. Prakash Kumar, takes audiences into a world where the extraordinary collides with family chaos, unleashing unexpected twists and plenty of laughs.

The story follows when a picture-perfect bride transforms a chaotic Meerut household into paradise, only for her brother-in-law to suspect that his seemingly ideal sister-in-law may actually be a daayan (witch)! The film is a blend of family comedy, fantasy and adventure filled experience.

With comedy, chaos, and a larger-than-life festive celebration, Nayyi Navelli promises an entertaining big-screen experience. Nayyi Navelli is set to release in cinemas on 16 October 2026.

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