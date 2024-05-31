Maharaja Trailer Review, Aa Okkati Adakku On OTT, Somy Ali On Online Trolls - Top Trending News Update

Stay informed about the latest happenings in the entertainment world with a quick update. Today’s news wrap includes the breakup of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, insights from Salman Khan’s ex, Somy Ali, on dealing with online trolls, the release of a documentary on the iconic duo Salim-Javed, Kartik Aaryan’s appreciation for his producer Sajid Nadiadwala, a review of Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja trailer, a teaser review of Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha, and a comprehensive look at other new releases, trailers, and more!

Catch up on the latest entertainment buzz with this quickfire news blast!

The first glimpse of the highly anticipated film “Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha” is here! The 37-second teaser features Ajay Devgn and Tabu, one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairs, reuniting for a passionate love story.

The visuals hint at a love story spanning over two decades, with glimpses of the actors in their younger days and present times. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film promises to be an epic musical romantic drama set between 2000 and 2023. Read more

Maharaja Trailer Out! Revenge Heats Up as Vijay Sethupathi Hunts Anurag Kashyap

The trailer for Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, promises a suspenseful revenge story. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Intriguing mystery: The trailer opens with Vijay Sethupathi at a police station, reporting a stolen item from his house. But the twist is, he doesn’t reveal what exactly is missing, leaving viewers to wonder what’s so important it compels revenge.

Vijay Sethupathi in a new role: This film seems like a departure for Sethupathi, known for his versatile acting. Here, he portrays a character with a hidden motive, setting the stage for a thrilling performance.

Anurag Kashyap as the villain: The trailer ends with a glimpse of Anurag Kashyap, hinting at his role as the antagonist. Kashyap’s menacing presence adds another layer of intrigue to the film.

Last word: Maharaja’s trailer packs action, mystery, and a compelling cast. It definitely piques your interest and leaves you wanting more.

Check out the trailer here:

Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have reportedly decided to end their relationship amicably, according to sources close to the couple. The sources claim their long-term relationship “has run its course,” but emphasize there’s no animosity between them. Both actors respect each other and will cherish the time spent together.

They request privacy during this difficult time. Read more

Friday: A Day Filled with Reviews

Box Office Updates:

Allari Naresh’s “Aa Okkati Adakku” Skips to OTT After Low Theatrical Run

Allari Naresh’s comedy-drama “Aa Okkati Adakku,” which released in theaters on May 3, 2024, has arrived on OTT much sooner than expected. The film, directed by Malli Ankam in his debut, bypassed a traditional announcement and quietly premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Despite its theatrical release, “Aa Okkati Adakku” reportedly failed to impress audiences. How the film will fare on the streaming platform remains to be seen.

Salim-Javed’s Documentary: Bringing rare footage and never-before-seen visuals to the screen!

A documentary is being made about the legendary screenwriting duo Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar. Bringing the story of these titans to the screen marks a landmark collaboration between Salman Khan Films, Tiger Baby, and Excel Entertainment.

From introducing the character of the ‘Angry Young Man’ to changing the dynamics of entertainment with their iconic stories, as an audience, we have only been part of the entertainment revolution this superhit duo has brought. But now, the time has come for us to uncover the story behind it all and witness rare footage and things we have never seen before. The documentary promises to delve into the untold story of Salim-Javed, showcasing their rise to fame and the impact they had on Indian cinema.

Kartik Aaryan Praises Producer Sajid Nadiadwala for Dedication to “Chandu Champion”

Kartik Aaryan expressed his gratitude to producer Sajid Nadiadwala for his passion and dedication towards their upcoming film “Chandu Champion”. Aaryan, who previously collaborated with Nadiadwala on “Satyaprem Ki Katha”, praised the producer’s commitment to the project, calling it a “passion project” and crediting Nadiadwala’s vision for making the film possible. “Chandu Champion”, releasing on June 14th, is generating significant buzz with its trailer and songs.

Somy Ali: Trained to Fight Back Against Online Trolls

Actress Somy Ali, a 90s Bollywood star, knows firsthand the sting of online negativity. She recalls being trolled for weight loss due to an illness and tabloids falsely claiming drug addiction. Today, social media trolls target celebrities with hate comments. Somy, tired of the abuse, disabled comments on her pages.

“Trolls lack empathy,” Somy says. “If they could understand the impact of their words, they might hesitate.”

Somy’s coping mechanism? Pity. “I realized how sad their lives must be to spew such negativity.”

Somy acknowledges the need for social media in her work, but prioritizes mental well-being. “I’ve trained myself to keep toxicity away,” she shares

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Makers Of Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Rakes In A Staggering 140 Crores+ By Selling Theatrical Rights Of Telugu States?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News