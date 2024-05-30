Blackout Trailer Review: Vikrant Massey Ko Acchi Feeling Nahi Aa Rahi & Sunil Grover Has Ditched His Cross-Dressing - Wonder If They'll Shine In This Dark Comedy?!

The summer season might not be very catchy and welcoming for the theaters, but OTT is making full use and digging this opportunity of a theaterless month. Vikrant Massey and Sunil Grover‘s film Blackout is arriving at Jio Cinema, taking advantage of this theater-less month. The trailer of the film has been dropped and has left us quite confused.

Remember those games that keep you on your toes till the end, this trailer is a glimpse of one such film. Well, what would a man as serious as 12th Fail‘s Vikrant Massey and as comic as Sunil Grover would do when they come together in a swap situation?!

Of course, they promise a riot, and the Blackout trailer hints at that riot with Massey attempting a very dark comedy supported brilliantly by Sunil Grover, and Mouni Roy‘s glimpse is an added advantage.

However, so much is happening in this short span of 2 minutes 40 seconds that this trailer leaves you confused. It promises and hints at an epic game, but whether it will be successfully delivered is a question that will be answered only when the film releases on Jio Cinema on June 7!

This gripping tale of comedy, suspense, and intrigue, starring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy, and Sunil Grover, might be an unforgettable cinematic experience owing to a unique kind of storytelling. The film is written and directed by Devang Shashin Bhavsar.

The trailer promises a totally new and quirky side to Vikrant Massey, which might be endearing to watch on screen since the actor has always been seen as a responsible young lad right from his Balika Vadhu days to the recently released 12th Fail.

The official synopsis of the film promises a great dark comedy and says, “‘Blackout’ takes viewers on a thrilling journey through the streets of Pune, where a single night of darkness engulfs the city in mystery. As crime reporter Lenny, played by Vikrant Massey, gets entangled in a web of greed and misfortune, the film unravels a series of unexpected twists and turns that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

