Kalamkaval Box Office Day 9: Mammootty's Film Recovers 100% Budget

Mammootty has finally been able to deliver his first successful film at the box office this year, after two failed attempts. The actor with Kalamkaval has recovered the entire 100% budget of the film, which is reportedly mounted on a budget of 29 crore at the box office.

Enters Profit-Making Zone!

While Mammootty has entered the profit-making zone with the film, his action thriller has also earned more than the cumulative collection of his last two flops at the box office – Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse (9.3 crore), and Bazooka (13.86 crore).

Kalamkaval Box Office Day 9

Kalamkaval on the ninth day earned 2.25 crore at the box office. This is a good jump from the previous day, which earned 1.65 crore. It would be interesting to see how the film fares on the second Sunday and if it aims to enter the list of the top 10 most profitable Malayalam films of 2025.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 26.3 crore

Day 8: 1.65 crore

Day 9: 2.25 crore

Total: 30.2 crore

Is Kalamkaval A Hit At The Box Office?

Kalamkaval is now a successful film at the box office. However, mounted on a budget of 29 crore, it needs to earn a total of 58 crore to claim a hit verdict for itself at the box office. The actor delivered his last hit last year with Abraham Ozler; meanwhile, Bramayugam was a success. But he has delivered three consecutive flops with Turbo, Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse, and Bazooka, before getting it right with Kalamkaval!

