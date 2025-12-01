Dinjith Ayyathan’s Animal trilogy is working wonders at the box office, as the third and final installment of the film, Eko, is roaring with huge profits. However, the film is yet to match the profits of the second part of the instalment, Kishkindha Kaandam. Meanwhile, it has surpassed the profits of many Malayalam films of the year!

4th Most Profitable Malayalam Film Of 2025

The mystery Malayalam thriller, written and directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, is now the 4th most profitable Malayalam film of 2025, pushing Ponman to the fifth spot and Alappuzha Gymkhana out of the top 5. Alappuzha Gymkhana churned out a profit of 268.92% at the box office against a net collection of 44.27 crore in its lifetime in India, as it was mounted on a 12 crore budget.

Eko Box Office Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, November 30, Eko earned 2.55 crore at the box office, which was a jump from the previous day’s 2.25 crore. In fact, during the second weekend, the film in total earned a net collection of 6.25 crore!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 11.65 crore

Day 8: 1.45 crore

Day 9: 2.25 crore

Day 10: 2.55 crore

Total: 17.9 crore

Check out the top 5 most profitable Malayalam films of 2025 at the box office, along with their budget, India collection, and profits.

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra: 30 crore | 154.59 crore | 415.3% Rekhachithram: 6 crore | 27 crore | 350% Thudarum: 28 crore | 122 crore | 335.71% Eko: 5 crore | 17.9 crore | 258% Ponman: 3 crore | 10.05 crore | 238.33%

Next target for Dinjith Ayyathan will be axing the profits of Thudarum. However, the film will need to earn a total of 21.78 crore to achieve this milestone! Eko is still 3.8 crore away from axing the profits of Thudarum!

Eko Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the rural drama at the box office after 10 days.

India Net Collection: 17.9 crore

India Gross Collection: 21.12 crore

Budget: 5 crore

Profit: 12.9 crore

ROI%: 258%

Overseas Gross Collection: 7.6 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 28.72 crore

Verdict: Super Hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

