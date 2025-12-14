The Devil Box Office Day 3: Darshan's Film Is Only 2.85 Crore From A Huge Milestone!

Starring Darshan, Kannada action film The Devil has witnessed a huge drop after a roaring opening. The film opened to a massive 10 crore at the box office, and it was expected to roar over the weekend. However, it witnessed more than a 50% drop on day 2, and day 3 has not been any exception!

While the Sunday numbers might change the course of the film again, celebrations should already pour in, since the film is on the verge of budget recovery. As it hits the mark, it would enter the profit-making zone, and if all goes well, the film might claim a hit verdict for itself!

The Devil Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Saturday, December 13, The Devil earned 3.75 crore at the box office. This was a very minimal jump from the previous day, which earned 3.4 crore. Hopefully, Sunday numbers will balance the gap and bring a good weekend to the table!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 10 crore

Day 2: 3.4 crore

Day 3: 3.75 crore

Total: 17.15 crore

Is The Devil A Hit At The Box Office?

The Kannada film is mounted on a budget of 20 crore, reportedly! Currently, it is only 2.85 crore away from recovering 100% budget at the box office and entering the profit-making zone! However, in total, the film needs to earn 40 crore to claim a hit verdict at the box office.

If the film does not manage to pick up pace during the weekdays, then it might be difficult to claim a hit verdict, but it is all set to bring another successful film to the Kannada box office on Sunday!

The Devil Box Office Summary

India Net Collections: 17.15 crore

India Gross Collection: 20.23 crore

Budget: 20 crore

Budget Recovery: 85.75%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

