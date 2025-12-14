Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar managed to create history on the second Sunday of its release. The spy thriller surpassed every single Bollywood film at the box office in the history of Hindi Cinema. In fact, the film is one of the few that have performed better on the second weekend than the first!

Ranveer Singh’s Historic Second Weekend

Aditya Dhar’s film, which also stars Akshaye Khanna as the antagonist and Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles, has delivered a historic second weekend that is close to 150 crore!

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, December 14, Dhurandhar earned in the range of 59 – 60 crore at the box office, which is a great jump from the second Saturday, which earned in the range of 53 crore. Meanwhile, the film has created history with the highest second Sunday collection for Hindi Cinema!

Ranveer Singh Dethrones Pushpa 2

Ranveer Singh’s film has managed to dethrone Pushpa 2 at the box office. Allu Arjun‘s film delivered the biggest second Sunday at the box office, and now Ranveer Singh is the owner of the record, beating Pushpa 2’s 54 crore by a huge margin.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar also pushed Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju out of the top 10 second Sunday collections by a Bollywood film. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju earned 28.05 crore at the box office on its second Sunday.

Check out the second Sunday collections registered by Hindi films at the box office (Hindi Net Collection).

Dhurandhar: 60 crore* Pushpa 2: 54 crore Stree 2: 40.75 crore Chhaava: 40 crore Gadar 2: 38.90 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 34.50 crore Jawan: 34.26 crore Animal: 33.53 crore Dangal: 30.69 crore Saiyaara: 30 crore

* denotes estimated number

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

