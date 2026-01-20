Sunny Deol is all set to roar at the box office. In fact, the superstar is already roaring at the ticket window with the pre-sales of Border 2 on BMS. The nation is still hungover on Gadar 2’s massive success, but Paaji and his Dhai Kilo Ka Haath have already started mayhem at the box office. If the initial pre-sales reports are anything to go by, this war epic isn’t just a sequel; it’s a box office hurricane in the making.

455% Jump In The Last 24 Hours!

On the opening day of the advance sales, January 18, the film registered a ticket sale of almost 8.28K. However, as the hype intensified, it witnessed a mind-boggling 455% jump within just 24 hours. The total ticket pre-sales now stand at a solid 52.83K sold tickets on BMS while the film has 3 days in hand.

Border 2 Box Office Pre-Sales

On the second day of advance booking, Border registered a ticket sale of almost 31 tickets every single minute on January 19. The war epic registered 44.55K ticket sales on BMS. To put things into perspective, this is a better trend than Salman Khan’s Sikandar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar!

Salman Khan’s Sikandar witnessed a ticket pre-sale of 5.72K and 38.44K on the first and second day of the advance BMS Sales! Meanwhile, with 3 days remaining, Dhurandhar stood at a ticket pre-sale of 42K on BMS.

Border 2 VS Gadar 2 Pre-Sales

Interestingly, Border 2 is trending the same way as Gadar 2. Co-starring Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 registered a ticket pre-sale of 55K before 3 days of its release! It would be interesting to see if Border 2 goes ahead to challenge some of the biggies and enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Bollywood film on BMS.

