In Sikandar’s teaser, a dialogue said, “Kaayde mein raho, faayde mein rahoge, warna shamshan ya kabristaan mein rahoge.” This is scarily describing the fate of the action biggie, who is ready to arrive on Eid. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the ticket pre-sales of the film are painting a dull picture, scarier than Salman Khan’s last release, Tiger 3!

In five days of the advance ticket sales on BMS, the superstar has registered a ticket sale of only 160.19K in advance. In fact, on Friday, March 28, the film registered only 50K ticket sales, which is very underwhelming for any superstar film! Especially when recently, Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan was booking more than 50K tickets per hour!

Impossible To Reach Top 5

With only 16 hours remaining for Salman Khan’s film, not even a magic can help Sikandar reach even the top 5, forget about the top spot! Currently, Bhai’s action biggie needs 147K ticket sales to push Fighter out of the top 10 and claim the tenth spot in the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Bollywood film on BMS, which he might.

Only 9% Of Jawan’s Total Pre-Sales

Salman Khan‘s action biggie has managed to register only 9% of the total ticket pre-sales registered by Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan’s film is the top Bollywood film on BMS, with advance ticket sales of 1.6 million! It will take another lifetime by AR Murugadoss’s film to reach this number!

Check out the biggest ticket pre-sales for Bollywood films on BMS from 2023 – 25:

Jawan: 1.6 million Animal: 1.2 million Stree 2: 926K Chhaava: 777K Tiger 3: 738K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 568K Gadar 2: 548K Dunki: 533K Singham Again: 421K Fighter: 307K

Check out the daily ticket pre-sales of the film on BMS:

March 24: 5.72K

March 25: 38.44K

March 26: 31.52K

March 27: 34.49K

March 28: 50.02k

Total: 160.19K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

