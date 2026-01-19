The Raja Saab is witnessing one of the most disappointing runs for a big-budget film. Prabhas and Maruthi‘s fantasy-horror comedy has been struggling to enter the 200 crore club for a while now. Even after 10 days, it has not been successful in unlocking the milestone. Scroll below for the latest worldwide update!

Overseas run comes to a stall

It’s the survival of the fittest as multiple Indian films are currently running in overseas theatres. Sanjay Dutt co-starrer is facing competition from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Dhurandhar, and Nari Nari Naduma Murari, among others. Unfortunately, The Raja Saab isn’t among the top choices of audiences and is struggling to drive footfalls. As per the last update, its international total stands at 33.25 crore gross.

Another day, another failed attempt at the 200 crore club!

Prabhas starrer is now majorly relying on the domestic earnings to make its entry into the 200 crore club. The cumulative total at the Indian box office has reached 139.01 crores net in 10 days, which is approximately 164.03 crores in gross earnings.

Combined with the overseas total, the worldwide collection of The Raja Saab stands at 197.28 crore gross. It still needs 2.72 crores more in the kitty to clock the double century, a feat it will hopefully unlock today! If not, the Tuesday discounted offers will come to the rescue.

The Telugu fantasy horror comedy was made on a budget of 400 crores. In 10 days, even the worldwide earnings have not been able to reach the 50% stage. Simply a disappointing run for a big-budget film starring pan-India star Prabhas.

The Raja Saab Worldwide Box Office Summary (10 days)

India net – 139.01 crores

India gross – 164.03 crores

Overseas gross – 33.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 197.28 crores

