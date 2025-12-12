Aanand L Rai’s directorial Tere Ishk Mein is now facing stiff competition from Dhurandhar at the box office. The Bollywood romantic drama has crossed the 150 crore milestone worldwide. It now only needs less than 3 crores to achieve milestones for the lead pair, Kriti Sanon, and Dhanush. Scroll below for the day 14 global update!

Axes the overseas lifetime of De De Pyaar De 2

In two weeks, Tere Ishk Mein has garnered 23.05 crore gross at the overseas box office. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer has surpassed the international total of Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De 2, which has collected 23 crore gross so far.

The next big target is to beat Thamma (26.50 crores) and enter the top 10 overseas grossers of 2025 in Bollywood. However, there’s strong competition from Dhurandhar. The ongoing weekend will be the last big opportunity for the romantic drama to achieve the milestone. Post that, it will slowly make its way out of theatres.

Two big feats on the cards!

The domestic gross after two weeks concludes at 131.35 crores. Combined with the overseas run, the worldwide total of Tere Ishk Mein comes to 154.4 crore gross.

Two big milestones are in the making. First, Dhanush is set to deliver his highest-grossing film worldwide by surpassing Raayan (155.35 crores). Second, it will emerge as Kriti Sanon’s fourth highest grossing film of all time globally by beating Crew (157.08 crores). Only 3 crores more in the kitty, and Aanand L Rai’s directorial will attain both the feats.

Tere Ishk Mein Worldwide Box Office Summary (14 Days)

India net – 111.32 crores

India gross – 131.35 crores

Overseas gross – 23.05 crores

Worldwide gross – 154.4 crores

