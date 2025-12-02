Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein has passed the Monday test with roaring numbers. In fact, the Monday earnings of the film have managed to surpass even the opening day numbers of not one, or two, but 40 Bollywood films of 2025. The film, in 4 days, has managed to bring some individual box office achievements for Dhanush and Kriti Sanon!

All Set To Surpass Raanjhana!

In four days, the total net collection of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s film stands at 62.47 crore. It has missed crossing the lifetime collection of Raanjhana by only a few lakhs! Dhanush’s debut Bollywood film earned a net collection of 62.75 crore.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, December 1, Tere Ishk Mein earned 8.39 crore. This is a huge number when compared to the opening day numbers of a lot of Bollywood films. Considering that the fourth day was a working Monday, the romantic drama earned a lot and is all set to surpass the entire lifetime earnings of Raanjhana on Tuesday!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the romantic drama at the box office with its Hindi version (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 15.06 crore

Day 2: 16.57 crore

Day 3: 19.32 crore

Day 4: 8.39 crore

Total: 59.34 crore

The Tamil version of the film earned 3.13 crore in four days at the box office, and the total collection of the film in four days in India stands at a total of 62.47 crore. It is currently the 8th highest-grossing film for Kriti Sanon, and the next target will be surpassing Bhediya’s 65.84 crore. Tere Ishk Mein is only 3.37 crore away from becoming the 7th highest-grossing film of Kriti Sanon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

