Aanand L Rai’s directorial Tere Ishk Mein has achieved several feats in its box office run. It has now concluded its third weekend on a steady note, despite Dhurandhar’s dominance. Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer is inches away from surpassing Jolly LLB 3. Scroll below for the day 17 report!

Crosses the 150 crore mark

The arrival of Dhurandhar has led to a decline in screen count. Despite the hurdles, the romantic drama maintained a good momentum during the third weekend. According to the official figures, Tere Ishk Mein garnered 1.89 crores on day 17, including the Hindi and Tamil release. It witnessed a slight improvement from 1.79 crores collected on Saturday.

The overall earnings of Tere Ishk Mein in the Hindi belt have come to 110.54 crores, while the Tamil belt has contributed 5.43 crores. This takes the cumulative total at the Indian box office to 115.97 crores net. It is now only 1.63 crores away from axing the domestic lifetime of Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi’s Jolly LLB 3 (117.60 crores). Including taxes, the gross collection stands at 136.84 crores.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in all languages (India net):

Week 1: 85.66 crores

Week 2: 25.66 crores

Weekend 3: 4.65 crores

Total: 115.97 crores

It’s a profitable affair!

Tere Ishk Mein is made on a production budget of 85 crores. In 17 days, Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series-backed romantic drama has raked in profits of 36%. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer is a plus affair, but will miss the hit verdict in its lifetime.

The Bollywood romantic drama has attained many feats in its theatrical run. It is Kriti Sanon’s 4th highest-grossing film, Dhanush‘s all-time highest grosser, and Aanand L Rai’s second highest grosser in India.

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Summary Day 17

Budget: 85 crores

India net: 115.97 crores

India gross: 136.84 crores

ROI: 36%

Verdict: Plus

