Aanand L Rai and Dhanush’s second collaboration, Tere Ishk Mein, is a box office success. It had enjoyed a great two-week run, but the pace has now slowed down, due to the Dhurandhar storm. Amidst all the chaos, there’s good news: the romantic drama has become Kriti Sanon’s fourth highest-grossing film worldwide. Scroll below for the day 16 update!

Close to 115 crore milestone in India

The ticket windows have gotten congested with the arrival of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 alongside Dhurandhar. According to estimates, Tere Ishk Mein added 1.75 crores more to the kitty on day 16. It witnessed a good jump of 66% compared to 1.05 crores garnered on the third Friday.

The overall net collection in India has reached 114.12 crores, including the Tamil and Hindi languages. Kriti Sanon and Dhanush‘s film was made on a budget of 85 crores. In 16 days, it has minted returns of 34%. It’s a box office success!

Knocks down Crew’s global lifetime

At the worldwide box office, Tere Ishk Mein has accumulated 157.81 crore gross. This includes 23.15 crore gross from the overseas markets. Aanand L Rai’s directorial has moved past the global lifetime of Crew (157.08 crores). It is now Kriti Sanon’s 4th highest-grossing film globally. The next target is Housefull 4 (291.08 crores), which will remain out of reach as it is close to saturation.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the worldwide box office:

Adiupurush (2023): 395 crores Dilwale (2015): 394 crores Housefull 4 (2019): 291.08 crores Tere Ishk Mein (2025): 157.81 crores Crew (2024): 157.08 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024): 140.41 crores Luka Chuppi (2019): 128.86 crores Bhediya (2022): 91.19 crores Heropanti (2014): 77.9 crores Bachchan Paandey (2022): 73.17 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Worldwide Box Office Day 16

India net – 114.12 crores

India gross – 134.66 crores

Overseas gross – 23.15 crores

Worldwide gross – 157.81 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 10 Advance Booking: Pushpa 2 In Danger – Ranveer Singh Set To Rewrite History, Yet Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News