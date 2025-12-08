Telugu rural romance Raju Weds Rambai might very soon create a record for the Tollywood box office in 2025. In 17 days, the film stands as the second most profitable Telugu film of the year, after Little Hearts, and reaching the top spot seems impossible, so the film will settle at number 2.

All Set To Beat Saiyaara

However, the film is all set to beat the 5th most profitable Indian film of 2025 – Saiyaara. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film, Enjoy “, enjoys the fifth spot in the list with a profit of 650.4%. But this Telugu rural romance is less than 3 crore away from dethroning them.

Raju Weds Rambai Box Office Day 17

On the 17th day, December 7, the third Sunday,Raju Weds Rambai earned 58 lakh at the box office. This was a jump from the previous day, which earned 50 lakh. The film is refusing to slow down despite other releases arriving in the theaters.

Check out the box office collection of the Telugu rural romance at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 10.4 crore

Week 2: 4.35 crore

Day 15: 25 lakh

Day 15: 50 lakh

Day 17: 58 lakh

Total: 16.08 crore

Raju Weds Rambai – Budget & Profit

Raju Weds Rambai is mounted on a budget of 2.5 crore, and in 17 days, it has managed to churn out a profit of 543.2%. As soon as it reaches the top 5 most profitable Indian films, it will be the second Telugu film to claim a spot.

Raju Weds Rambai Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 17 days.

India Net Collection: 16.08 crore

India Gross Collection: 18.97 crore

Budget: 2.5 crore

Profit: 543.2%

Overseas Gross Collection: 0.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 19.72 crore

Verdict: Super Hit

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

