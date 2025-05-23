The mid-week blues hit Raid 2 hard, which led to its decline at the box office. But there’s good news! Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer has surpassed the worldwide collections of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. It is now the second-highest Bollywood grosser of 2025. Scroll below for day 21 breakdown!

How much has Raid 2 earned in India?

Since its big release on May 1, 2025, the crime thriller fell below the 2 crore mark in its third week. According to the official figures, Raid 2 earned 1.93 crores on day 21. It remained on similar lines as 2.10 crores garnered on the previous day.

The 21-day box office collections now conclude at 161.79 crore net, which is about 190.91 crores in gross earnings. It is to be noted that Raid 2 has recovered its 120 crore budget. However, it will become a ‘hit’ once it earns double its investment. The target is still pretty far, and it must hold its fort to achieve the tag.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Raid 2 below:

India net- 161.79 crores

India gross- 190.91 crores

Overseas gross- 27.80 crores

Worldwide gross- 218.71 crores

Competition rises at the ticket windows

For a long time, Raid 2 was enjoying a freeway in theatres. Today, as many as three Bollywood films have been released. Ajay Devgn starrer will face competition from Kesari Veer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, and Kapkapiii. It wouldn’t have been much of a fear if the crime thriller had maintained a strong momentum. However, with a constant decline, the added competition could further impact its box office run.

Now the #2 Bollywood grosser of 2025 worldwide!

Salman Khan’s Sikandar was a box office dud, concluding its lifetime run with 211.34 crore gross worldwide earnings. Raid 2 has now surpassed it to become the second-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the global box office.

Here’s a detailed box office breakdown:

India net: 161.79 crores

India gross: 188.70 crores

Overseas gross: 24 crores

Worldwide gross: 212.70 crores

Raid 2 has thrown Sky Force (174.21 crores) out of the top 3 Bollywood grossers of 2025.

Take a look at the top Bollywood grossers of 2025 worldwide below:

Chaava: 827.06 crores Raid 2: 212.70 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tourist Family Box Office Collection Day 22: Only 6.22 Crores Away From #4 Kollywood Grosser Of 2025 – Possible?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News