Sivakarthikeyan starrer Parasakthi has witnessed a disappointing fate at the box office. Made on a staggering budget of 150 crores, the Tamil historical political drama has not even recovered 1/3rd of its investments. And it witnessed a shocking drop on the second Sunday. Check out the latest update after 9 days.

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 9

According to the official figures, Parasakthi earned 2.65 crores on day 9 of its box office run. There has been a constant decline in collections since the Pongal holiday. Compared to 4.85 crores garnered on the second Saturday, it suffered another 45% drop in collection.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office has wrapped up at 48.75 crore net. Sivakarthikeyan’s film is made on a budget of 150 crores. In 9 days, it has recovered only 32.5% of the reported investments. With competition from Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil and Vaa Vaathiyaar, there’s little hope left. It will be the first big disaster of Tamil cinema in 2026.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 12.50 crores

Day 2: 10.10 crores

Day 3: 3 crores

Day 4: 2.6 crores

Day 5: 2.55 crores

Day 6: 5.5 crores

Day 7: 5 crores

Day 8: 4.85 crores

Day 9: 2.65 crores

Total: 48.75 crores

Can it beat Ayalaan?

Parasakthi is Sivakarthikeyan’s second-lowest grosser at the post-COVID box office. It has the opportunity to climb up the ladder by surpassing Ayalaan, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 49.68 crores. Hopefully, that mark will be crossed today.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Sivakarthikeyan’s post-COVID releases:

Amaran – 220.05 crores Don – 77.86 crores Doctor – 69.36 crores Madharaasi – 62.82 crores Maaveeran – 53.53 crores Ayalaan – 49.68 crores Parasakthi – 48.75 crores Prince – 27.47 crores

Parasakthi Box Office Summary Day 9

Budget: 150 crores

India net: 48.75 crores

Budget recovery: 32.5%

India gross: 57.52 crores

Overseas gross: 22.30 crores

Worldwide gross: 79.82 crores

