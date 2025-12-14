Dhurandhar is unleashing madness at the worldwide box office. It is quite literally debuting in coveted clubs with every passing day. The spy action thriller has now crossed the 450 crore milestone and ranks as Ranveer Singh’s second highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 9 update!

Close to clocking a century overseas

In only 9 days, Dhurandhar has collected 95 crore gross at the overseas box office. It has surpassed the international lifetime of War 2 (83 crores) to become the 3rd highest grosser of 2025 in Bollywood.

Today, Aditya Dhar’s directorial will cross Chhaava (100.90 crores) and steal the second spot. Post that, it will begin its ultimate war against Saiyaara (172.2 crores) for the #1 position.

Enters the 400 crore club worldwide!

In the last 24 hours, Dhurandhar made a swift entry into the 400 crore club at the worldwide box office. In fact, it has crossed the 450 crore mark, accumulating 456.55 crore gross in 9 days. This includes 361.55 crores from the domestic circuits.

Drumrolls, please, because the spy action thriller is now Ranveer Singh’s 2nd highest-grossing film in history. It has surpassed Simmba (393.01 crores) at the global box office. The final target is Padmaavat (560 crores), which will be crossed in a day or two.

Here are Ranveer Singh’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Padmaavat: 560 crores Dhurandhar: 456.55 crores Simmba: 393.01 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.89 crores Bajirao Mastani: 367 crores Gully Boy: 235.47 crores Ramleela: 218.07 crores 83: 164 crores Dhurandhar: 160.15 crores Dil Dhadakne Do: 150.03 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 9 Summary

India net: 306.40 crores

India gross: 361.55 crores

Overseas gross – 95 crores

Worldwide gross – 456.55 crores

