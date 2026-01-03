In March 2026, Ranveer Singh and Yash will be locking horns at the box office with their Eid releases, Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. But months before that, the battle has begun as Dhurandhar is aiming to emerge as the 5th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide by surpassing KGF Chapter 2. Scroll below for an exciting update!

Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office Collection

In 29 days, Dhurandhar has amassed an estimated 267 crore gross at the overseas box office. On the fifth Friday, it added 5 crore gross to the kitty, although it was a regular working day. The momentum is rock-steady so far, but we’re curious to see whether the spy action thriller enters the 300 crore club in its international lifetime.

Enters the 1200 crore club worldwide!

Drumroll, please, because it is the first-ever time that a Hindi film has entered the 1200 crore club in the first phase of its worldwide box office run. Dhurandhar is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time globally with updated earnings of 1204.15 crore gross in 29 days. This includes 937.15 crores, which it has grossed from the domestic run.

It’s Ranveer Singh vs Yash!

Before battling against Toxic, Ranveer Singh is already ready to take on the worldwide lifetime of Yash’s KGF Chapter 2. It will officially surpass its global total of 1230 crore gross today. With that, Dhurandhar will also emerge as the 5th highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office:

Dangal: 2059.04 crores Baahubali 2: 1800 crores Pushpa 2: 1785.84 crores RRR: 1275.51 crores KGF Chapter 2: 1230 crores Dhurandhar: 1204.15 crores (29 days) Jawan: 1163.82 crores Pathaan: 1069.85 crores Kalki 2898 AD: 1054.67 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Summary (29 days)

India net: 794.20 crores

India gross: 937.15 crores

Overseas gross – 267 crores

Worldwide gross – 1204.15 crores

