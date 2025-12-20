Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s massive success, Dhurandhar, is now playing in the 700 crore club at the worldwide box office. It has achieved many milestones in its theatrical journey. But all eyes are on when the spy action thriller will beat Chhaava and emerge as the #1 Bollywood grosser of 2025 globally. Scroll below for the day 15 update!

Marches past 750 crores worldwide!

There is no significant competition at the Indian box office, and Dhurandhar is making the most of it. In only 15 days, Ranveer Singh starrer has accumulated 760.77 crore gross worldwide. It has marched way past the 750 crore and, with the help of the Saturday boost, will enter the 800 crore club.

Aditya Dhar’s film has amassed a whopping 503.20 crore net in India, which is approximately 593.77 crores in gross earnings. The remaining 167 crores gross (estimated) is from the overseas market.

Inches away from surpassing Chhaava!

Dhurandhar has surpassed the worldwide lifetime of every single Bollywood film of 2025 except Chhaava. It is only 66.29 crore gross away from Vicky Kaushal’s film, which grossed 827.06 crore gross in its global lifetime. By the end of the third weekend, Ranveer Singh starrer will achieve the milestone, conquering the #1 spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Chhaava: 827.06 crores Dhurandhar: 760.77 crores (15 days) Saiyaara: 570.67 crores War 2: 371.26 crores Mahavatar Narsimha: 320.79 crores Housefull 5: 304.12 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 266.06 crores Raid 2: 242.42 crores Thamma: 211.35 crores Sikandar: 211.34 crores

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 15 Summary

India net: 503.20 crores

India gross: 593.77 crores

Overseas gross: 167 crores

Worldwide gross: 760.77 crores

