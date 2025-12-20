Aanand L Rai’s directorial Tere Ishk Mein is facing strong competition at the box office. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has taken over maximum screens as it is the leading choice of the audience. Despite that, the Bollywood romantic comedy continues to grow overseas. It is now inches away from emerging as Dhanush’s 4th highest-grossing film internationally. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Tere Ishk Mein Overseas Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Tere Ishk Mein has amassed 23 crore gross at the overseas box office. It aimed to surpass Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma (26.50 crores) in its lifetime. However, that will no longer be possible as it is nearing its saturation. With that, it will miss its entry into the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025 internationally.

Dhanush’s 4th highest-grossing film at the post-COVID box office!

Tere Ishk Mein surpassed Captain Miller (17 crores) to emerge as Dhanush’s 4th highest overseas grosser at the post-COVID box office. It is still minting moolah at the international markets, but on the lower end. There’s only a gap of 2 crores from Vaathi (23 crores), but it is to be seen if that milestone will be unlocked in the lifetime.

Check out the highest-grossing films of Dhanush at the overseas box office (post-COVID):

Raayan – 43.5 crores Kuberaa – 31.6 crores Thiruchitrambalam – 26.9 crores Vaathi – 25 crores Tere Ishk Mein – 23 crores Captain Miller – 17 crores Idli Kadai – 12.5 crores Naane Varuvean – 6 crores Karnan – 4 crores

Tere Ishk Mein Overseas Box Office Summary (22 days)

Budget: 85 crores

India net: 118.31 crores

India gross: 139.60 crores

ROI: 39%

Overseas gross: 23 crores

Worldwide gross: 162.60 crores

Verdict: Plus

