Ranveer Singh led Dhurandhar is achieving milestones at the overseas box office. In just over two weeks, it has marched way past the 150 crore mark. The Bollywood spy action thriller is now on track to surpass Saiyaara and emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. The target is closer than ever! Scroll below for the exciting international update.

Set to touch the 175 crore milestone!

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has earned an estimated 167 crore gross at the overseas box office. This includes 5 crore gross from North America, while the remaining sum is from other international circuits. The momentum is strong and Akshaye Khanna co-starrer has no plans to slow down anytime soon. Today, the spy action thriller will unlock the 175 crore mark with the help of a good Saturday boost.

Ultimate battle between Dhurandhar and Saiyaara begins

The final target for the spy action thriller is to beat Saiyaara and emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the overseas box office. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer had collected 172.20 crore gross in its lifetime. Ranveer Singh’s film is only 5.20 crore gross away from conquering the #1 spot.

Check out the top 5 Bollywood overseas grossers of 2025:

Saiyaara: 172.20 crores Dhurandhar: 167 crores Chhaava: 100.9 crores War 2: 83 crores Housefull 5: 70 crores

Where does it stand among the top 5 Indian grossers of 2025 overseas?

Aditya Dhar’s directorial is also competing with Coolie and other Indian grossers of 2025 at the international box office. It stands at the 3rd spot. At the given pace, it is sure to topple the list.

Take a look at the top 5 Indian films of 2025 at the overseas box office:

Coolie: 180.50 crores Saiyaara: 172.2 crores Dhurandhar: 167 crores (15 days) L2: Empuraan: 142.25 crores Lokah Chapter 1: 119.90 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Most Profitable Indian Films Of 2025: No Entry For Dhurandhar But Guess The Biggest Surprise At #1 With 18704% Profits?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News