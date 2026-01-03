Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar was the biggest blessing for Bollywood in 2025. Despite all the negativity and claims of corporate booking, the audience eventually declared their verdict loud and clear. Ranveer Singh is now in its fifth weekend and is gearing up for a fantastic Saturday. Scroll below for the box office advance booking updates!

Good news, first!

As most are aware, due to the arrival of Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra’s Ikkis, the screen count was reduced to 8,905. Considering the interest and demand even in the fifth week, new shows have been introduced on Friday. Akshaye Khanna starrer now has 8963 shows available across the nation.

Dhurandhar Day 30 Advance Booking

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has registered advance booking sales of 4.06 crore gross on day 30. Compared to pre-sales of 3.02 crores on the fifth Friday, it has witnessed a notable 34% jump. It has sold 1.72 lakhs+ tickets across the nation, which is also an impressive surge from ticket sales of 1.31 lakhs+ yesterday.

A combined 85.3K tickets were sold at the national cinema chains. PVR continues to be the #1 choice with ticket sales of 44K. Around 29.1K tickets

have been sold at INOX, while the remaining 12.2K were at Cinepolis.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 30 Prediction!

The streak of double-digit score will continue for Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna’s film. No Bollywood/ Hindi film in history has been able to clock 10 crore+ straight for 30 days.

Going by the current trends, Dhurandhar is expected to earn around 12-13 crores on the fifth Saturday. There are no discounted ticket prices or any other offers, but the strong word-of-mouth continues to work like a charm! The spy action thriller is all set to help Bollywood debut into the 800 crore club for the first ever time in history.

It is also to be noted that Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava recorded the highest 5th weekend in history of Hindi cinema with total collection of 22 crores. A major chunk of that target will be acquired by Aditya Dhar’s film today. History will be recreated, yet again!

