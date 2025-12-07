Dhurandhar is definitely roaring at the box office, and in three days, Ranveer Singh’s Spy thriller has done the unthinkable, entering the 100 crore club at the box office. While the final numbers are still awaited, the early trends suggest some big achievements for the Padmaavat actor!

8th 100 Crore Film!

Ranveer Singh has definitely delivered his 8th 100 crore film with the Spy thriller helmed by Aditya Dhar! This is the second consecutive 100 crore film for the actor after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Meanwhile, the film has also entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of the actor’s career!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 3 Early Trends

Dhurandhar on the third day, Sunday, December 7, earned in the range of 40 – 41 crore at the box office as per the early trends. This is a good jump from the opening day, which brought 28.6 crore at the table. The actor might also have brought one of the biggest weekends of 2025 for a Bollywood film.

By the end of week 1, Ranveer Singh will definitely reach the top 5 highest-grossing films of his career, and if all goes well, probably the top 3 as well. The second weekend and its pace at the box office will decide if the spy thriller will compete for the top 2 spots or not.

Check out the highest-grossing films of Ranveer Singh’s career (India Net Collections).

Padmaavat: 300.26 crore Simmba: 240.22 crore Bajirao Mastani: 184.00 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 153.3 crore Gully Boy: 139.98 crore Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela: 110 crore Dhurandhar: 102 – 103 crore* 83: 102 crore Dil Dhadakne Do: 76.88 crore Gunday: 76.55 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 3 VS Top 5 Opening Weekends Of 2025: Ranveer Singh’s Sunday Needs 25 Crore To Push Sikandar Salman Khan Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News