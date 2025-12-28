Ranveer Singh is rewriting the history books with a golden pen and just when we thought that the dust would settle in the fourth week, Dhurandhar has brought another massive day at the ticket window. On the 23rd day, the fourth Saturday, the spy thriller surpassed every single Spy Universe film in the top 10 ticket sales!

Ranveer Singh Pushes Sunny Deol Out Of The Top 10

Ranveer Singh has pushed Gadar 2 out of the top 10 ticket sales on the fourth Saturday on BMS. Gadar 2 registered a ticket sale of 111K on BMS, on the fourth Saturday. To put things into perspective, Ranveer Singh managed to outshine Gadar 2’s 4th Saturday by a massive 139% higher ticket sales.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 23 BMS Sales

On the 23rd day, the fourth Saturday, December 27, Dhurandhar managed to register a ticket sale of 321K. It has dethroned Chhaava, which was ruling at the top spot! Vicky Kaushal’s film registered a ticket sale of 309K.

Check out the ticket sales of Indian films on BMS on the fourth Saturday.

Dhurandhar: 321K Chhaava: 309K Pushpa 2: 223K Jawan: 218K Kantara Chapter 1: 207K Stree 2: 164K Mahavatar Narsimha: 157K Kalki 2898 AD: 139K Manjummel Boys: 119K Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra: 112K

The fact that Dhurandhar is selling over 3 lakh tickets on a single day in its fourth week is unbelievable. Usually, a film exhausts its audience by the third week, but Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Hamza Ali Mazari has created a phenomenon never seen before!

With 321K tickets sold on the fourth Saturday alone, the fourth Sunday numbers are expected to touch the 400K mark. This sets the stage for a historic 4th weekend that might just be the highest in the history of Hindi cinema.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

