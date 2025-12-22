Dhurandhar has entered the third week at the box office, but Ranveer Singh is still not letting his spy armor rest as his thriller is defying every logic of theatrical performances in recent times. The film is displaying madness at the ticket window on the ticket booking app BookMyShow as the third Monday behaves like the opening day and weekend!

To put things into perspective, if you take 5 minutes to read this article, another 1000 people might have booked their tickets to watch Dhurandhar. However, these ticket sales on BMS do not guarantee that they are for the current day. It might include advance bookings for the upcoming Holiday season as well.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 18 BMS Sales

On the 18th day, the third Monday, December 22, Dhurandhar has been selling 236 tickets every single minute on average. In the last 10 hours, from 7 AM to 5 PM, Ranveer Singh‘s film has managed to register a ticket sale of 141.8K tickets on BMS.

However, this madness comes as a huge validation for Ranveer Singh’s box office as the actor has been waiting for a box office rampage for a long time! The film has even impacted the performance of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash at the Indian box office.

Coming to the ticket sales of Dhurandhar, the film is aiming at 200K+ sold tickets on BMS on the third Monday. This number might take a huge jump with the evening and the night shows. The film would need to surpass Kantara Chapter 1’s third Monday ticket sales for another record. Rishab Shetty’s film registered a ticket sale of 261K on the third Monday.

