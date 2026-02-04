Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty led Border 2 is maintaining a rock-steady momentum at the Indian box office. Bollywood has delivered another big success after Dhurandhar but all eyes are on whether the epic action war drama will enter the 400 crore club in its lifetime. Scroll below for the early trends on day 13.
Border 2 Box Office Day 13 Early Trends
According to estimates, Border 2 earned 5.5-6.5 crores on day 13. Amid the mid-week blues, it witnessed a slight drop from 6.69 crores garnered on the discounted Tuesday. There’s no notable competition apart from Mardaani 3, which is helping the epic war action drama drive footfalls. It would be interesting to see how it fares post the arrival of O’Romeo on February 13, 2026.
The overall box office collection in India will land around 320.6-321.60 crores after 13 days. The 2026 Republic Day release is Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh’s highest-grossing film of all time. As for Sunny Deol, it stands at the second spot as Gadar 2 leads with a lifetime of 525.50 crores.
Trending
Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:
- Week 1: 244.97 crores
- Day 8: 12.53 crores
- Day 9: 20.17 crores
- Day 10: 24.22 crores
- Day 11: 6.52 crores
- Day 12: 6.69 crores
- Day 13: 5.50-6.50 crores
Total: 320.6-321.60 crores
Axes Salman Khan & Hrithik Roshan’s top grossers!
In only 13 days, Border 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grossing film in India, War (319 crores). It also left behind Salman Khan’s 2nd highest-grosser, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores).
The next target is to surpass Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s 2025 blockbuster, Saiyaara, which collected 337.69 crores in its lifetime.
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 61: 30 Lakhs In 48 Hours, Will Ranveer Singh Axe His One Last Target?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News