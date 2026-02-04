Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty led Border 2 is maintaining a rock-steady momentum at the Indian box office. Bollywood has delivered another big success after Dhurandhar but all eyes are on whether the epic action war drama will enter the 400 crore club in its lifetime. Scroll below for the early trends on day 13.

Border 2 Box Office Day 13 Early Trends

According to estimates, Border 2 earned 5.5-6.5 crores on day 13. Amid the mid-week blues, it witnessed a slight drop from 6.69 crores garnered on the discounted Tuesday. There’s no notable competition apart from Mardaani 3, which is helping the epic war action drama drive footfalls. It would be interesting to see how it fares post the arrival of O’Romeo on February 13, 2026.

The overall box office collection in India will land around 320.6-321.60 crores after 13 days. The 2026 Republic Day release is Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh’s highest-grossing film of all time. As for Sunny Deol, it stands at the second spot as Gadar 2 leads with a lifetime of 525.50 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 244.97 crores

Day 8: 12.53 crores

Day 9: 20.17 crores

Day 10: 24.22 crores

Day 11: 6.52 crores

Day 12: 6.69 crores

Day 13: 5.50-6.50 crores

Total: 320.6-321.60 crores

Axes Salman Khan & Hrithik Roshan’s top grossers!

In only 13 days, Border 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Hrithik Roshan’s highest-grossing film in India, War (319 crores). It also left behind Salman Khan’s 2nd highest-grosser, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores).

The next target is to surpass Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s 2025 blockbuster, Saiyaara, which collected 337.69 crores in its lifetime.

