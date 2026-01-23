Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi has turned out to be another Sankranti release that could not live upto the expectations. It was released in theatres on January 13, 2026, and opened to mixed reviews. In less than two weeks, the Telugu comedy drama has dropped to the vicinity of 10 lakhs. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Box Office Collection Day 10

Kishore Tirumala’s directorial is facing strong competition from Anaganaga Oka Raju, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and The Raja Saab. According to Sacnilk, it collected only 13 lakhs on day 10. In the last 24 hours, there was a further drop from 14 lakhs garnered the previous day.

The overall box office collection comes to 13.29 crores net after 10 days. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 15.68 crores. Among all the Sankranti 2026 releases in Telugu cinema, it is unfortunately the lowest-grossing film.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

Day 1: 2.60 crores

Day 2: 2 crores

Day 3: 2.50 crores

Day 4: 1.85 crores

Day 5: 1.70 crores

Day 6: 1.45 crores

Day 7: 55 lakhs

Day 8: 37 lakhs

Day 9: 14 lakhs

Day 10: 13 lakhs

Total: 13.29 crores

Only 33% budget recovery so far!

Ravi Teja‘s Telugu comedy drama was reportedly mounted at a cost of 40 crores. In 10 days, the makers have recovered only 33% of the reported investments. There’s little hope left as the daily earnings have already dropped to nearly 10 lakhs. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is heading for a flop verdict at the box office.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 40 crores

India net: 13.29 crores

India gross: 15.68 crores

Budget recovery: 33%

Overseas gross: 2.2 crores

Worldwide gross: 17.88 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Sunny Deol Axes Hrithik Roshan & Akshay Kumar’s Republic Day Openers, Beats Dhurandhar!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News