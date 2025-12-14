Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 has finally hit the first big achievement for the film with its first weekend numbers, entering the top 5 Telugu weekends of 2025 with a net collection of almost 60.9 crore in India. However, on Sunday, the film did not grow at all at the box office.

Nandamuri Balakrishna Pushes Pawan Kalyan

NBK has pushed Pawan Kalyan to the last spot in the top 5 Telugu weekends of 2025 in India. They Call Him OG earned 55.45 crore in its first weekend, and now the film has been pushed a spot below. Meanwhile, HIT 3 is not out of the top 5 Telugu weekends of the year.

Akhanda 2 Box Office Day 3

As per early trends, on Sunday, day 3, December 14, Akhanda 2 managed to earn 14.9 crore.* This is a minute drop from the previous day, which brought 15.5 crore at the box office, and a drop on Sunday is not something that we generally witness for a superstar film!

Check out the top 10 opening Telugu weekends of 2025 at the box office.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 114.43 crore Hari Hara Veera Mallu: 75.25 crore Game Changer: 61.75 crore Akhanda 2: 60.9 crore They Call Him OG: 55.45 crore HIT 3 : 49.2 crore Kuberaa: 48.5 crore Mirai: 44.6 crore Kingdom: 40.9 crore Thandel : 36.3 crore

The film is mounted on a massive budget of 200 crore, and in three days, it has been able to recover only 30% of the budget, which suggests that the film might find it very difficult to recover its entire budget at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

